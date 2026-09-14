Revealed: Why Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal 'wasn't happy' at World Cup despite securing global glory with Spain

Reflecting on his time at the tournament, Yamal dismissed the idea that a lingering injury was the primary reason for his frustration. Instead, the forward pointed to his own sky-high standards.

"After winning the World Cup, I wasn’t happy. It’s true about the injury, but that’s got nothing to do with it," he said in an interview with Universo Valdano. “I know that if the World Cup were to come around again, I’d have performed just as well if I hadn’t had the injury."

The Spain international did highlight his tactical importance, noting how he frequently opened up space for his team-mates. "I did a lot of things that people didn’t see. For example, I think it’s incredible for a manager to have a player who can draw three defenders away," he added.

Despite acknowledging his overall contribution to the title run, Yamal ultimately felt he fell short of his potential. "I wasn’t happy with my own performance because I know that another player performing at my level would have had a great World Cup," he said. "But for me, I could have done more. I did help the team, but I’m really looking forward to the next one."



