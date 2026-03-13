Barcelona breathe sigh of relief as Lamine Yamal recovers from illness in time for La Liga showdown

The atmosphere at the club's headquarters was noticeably more relaxed on Friday morning as Yamal rejoined his teammates on the grass, according to Marca. The 18-year-old had missed Thursday's session due to general malaise, prompting a home visit from the club’s medical staff to assess his condition.
His absence had extended to social commitments as well, with the winger forced to skip a team dinner hosted by Ronald Araujo. However, his swift recovery suggests the illness was minor, allowing Hansi Flick to breathe a sigh of relief regarding his most influential creative outlet.