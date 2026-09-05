Blow for Barcelona! Lamine Yamal misses training ahead of Valencia clash as injury fears emerge

Hansi Flick's side are preparing for their fourth league fixture of the 2026-27 campaign, but their preparations have been heavily disrupted. According to SPORT, Yamal was unexpectedly absent from the squad's final training session ahead of Sunday's tricky away tie at Mestalla.

The teenager's sudden disappearance raises immediate concerns regarding his fitness following a brilliant display against Rayo Vallecano on Monday night. Club medical staff will assess his condition closely before the squad travels to the east coast on Saturday afternoon, with Flick set to address the media in his pre-match press conference.



