‘He has to stay’ - Barcelona make Joao Cancelo transfer decision but face Al-Hilal fight over free agent wish

As per Sport, The message from the heart of the Barcelona dressing room is unequivocal: “He has to stay.” After a match-winning display in the recent comeback victory over Atletico Madrid, both the coaching staff and the first-team squad have reportedly reached a consensus that the 31-year-old must remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

Flick is a firm admirer of the versatile full-back and has previously defended the decision to prioritise Cancelo's return to the club, citing his unique ability to provide clinical quality in the final third. The German tactician views the defender's ability to operate in multiple positions as a foundational element of his tactical planning for the 2026-27 season.