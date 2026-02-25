In a rare move of public transparency, the CTA and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released a joint statement confirming that Manchester City loanee Claudio Echeverri had indeed committed an infraction before the winning goal. The statement detailed: "In an individual duel outside the penalty area, a Girona forward steps on a Barcelona defender's foot with his studs just before laying the ball off to a teammate. The VAR reviewed the entire attacking phase and, considering it an incident open to the referee's interpretation, upheld the on-pitch decision and validated the goal."
Barcelona issue hilarious response to Spanish Referee's Committee admitting VAR mistake for Girona's winning goal vs La Liga leaders
VAR failure confirmed
- AFP
Barca's cheeky social media swipe
Barcelona were not about to let the admission pass quietly, especially given the high stakes of the title race. Taking to their official social media channels, the club delivered a perfectly timed piece of shade directed at the officiating standards in Spain. After the RFEF clarified that the goal was an error, the club's official account posted: "Owning a mistake is a big step. Avoiding it is the next."
The CTA's analysis of the incident was thorough, citing the technicalities of the game’s laws to explain where the officials on the night went wrong. The committee noted: "'Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct' clarifies that a reckless stamp constitutes a foul and a caution. Contesting the ball does not exempt a player from committing an offence. If a player steps on an opponent using excessive force, it must be sanctioned. According to the CTA of the RFEF, the Girona forward removes the defender from the defensive action, and the infringement should therefore be punished with a foul and a yellow card. VAR should intervene, as this involves a clear and obvious error, and advise the referee to change the decision."
Escalating tensions with the RFEF
Just days before the Girona debacle, Barcelona had formally complained to the RFEF regarding several inconsistencies, most notably a disallowed Pau Cubarsi goal during their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid. That specific decision came after a painstaking seven-minute VAR review, which eventually ruled the effort out for offside, further fuelling the club's sense of injustice.
While the fans and board were vocal, manager Hansi Flick attempted to maintain a level head in the immediate aftermath of the loss. Despite the clear evidence of a foul on Kounde, the German coach said he didn't want to use it as an excuse, honestly admitting that his players had struggled to find their rhythm at Montilivi. However, winger Raphinha was less diplomatic, suggesting that Barca play under different rules compared to their rivals after the defeat temporarily allowed Real Madrid to leapfrog them in the standings.
- Getty Images Sport
La Liga title race heating up
Fortunately for the Blaugrana, the officiating error did not keep them off the top spot for long. Flick’s men successfully navigated their next fixture, reclaiming the summit with a convincing 3-0 victory over Levante at Camp Nou. That win, combined with Real Madrid seeing their eight-game winning streak snapped by Osasuna, has restored Barca’s confidence as they look toward a rigorous end-of-season schedule.
With 13 games remaining in the domestic campaign, the margin for error is razor-thin. Barcelona currently sit on 61 points, holding a slender one-point advantage over Los Blancos. The admitted VAR mistake serves as a tense backdrop for what is shaping up to be a historic conclusion to the season, with both heavyweights scheduled to face off in a massive, potentially title-deciding Clasico at the Camp Nou in early May.