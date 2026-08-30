Lamine Yamal says goodbye to his 'brother'! Barcelona confirm €8m exit for La Masia star as Real Sociedad secure long-term deal

The transfer comes at a sensitive time for Barcelona sensation Yamal. Reports in Spain suggested the 19-year-old was deeply unsettled by the imminent departures of his closest dressing room allies, including Fort, Marc Casado, and Alejandro Balde. Journalist Jota Jordi revealed the depth of their bond: "They're like brothers to him, and I've been told that it hurts Lamine."

Yamal's visible frustration after being substituted during Barcelona's 5-0 victory over Elche further fuelled speculation of a rift. However, head coach Hansi Flick swiftly dismissed suggestions of any underlying attitude problems. The German tactician explained that his star forward was simply managing a minor fitness issue.

"He had a minor issue, a headache," Flick told reporters. "Lamine is a genius, it's understandable. He's had three weeks off and has only trained a few days. It's normal that he's not at his peak."



