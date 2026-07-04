Barcelona make final Harry Kane transfer decision as Liga champions seek Robert Lewandowski replacement

Barcelona considered Kane as a potential successor to Lewandowski as they continue planning for the future of their attack. While Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez remains their preferred target, Kane was viewed as an attractive alternative thanks to his goalscoring record and experience.
According to CFBayern Insider, the Catalan club contacted the England captain's representatives to assess whether a move to La Liga was possible. However, the response made it clear that Kane has no interest in leaving Bayern, effectively ending Barcelona's hopes before negotiations could develop.