Barcelona make final Harry Kane transfer decision as Liga champions seek Robert Lewandowski replacement

Bild journalist Christian Falk confirmed that Barcelona did make contact with Kane's camp, but insisted the striker's priority is to remain in Germany.

"It is True," Falk admitted. "Harry Kane’s representatives were contacted by Barcelona. This was confirmed to me. But I also heard that Barcelona has no chance of snatching Kane from Bayern Munich.

"He wants to stay in Munich and sign a new contract. However, he doesn’t want to do that right this moment while he’s still competing in the World Cup with the English national team. Regardless, Kane just wants to negotiate with Bayern Munich, and I think they’ll find a solution."