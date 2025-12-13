Barcelona boss Hansi Flick outlines how Marcus Rashford has been 'perfect' since Man Utd outcast lost his starting place
Flick praises Rashford’s response to reduced role
Rashford has featured regularly since arriving from Manchester United, starting 14 matches in all competitions. However, with Raphinha reclaiming his place on the left flank and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal locking down the right, the loanee has begun just one of Barcelona’s last six games since the October international break. However, rather than disrupting squad harmony, Rashford has shown maturity in accepting his reduced role, which has impressed Flick.
A dressing room example in a competitive front line
Barcelona’s front three has largely settled into a familiar pattern in Flick’s 4-3-3 system, with Robert Lewandowski flanked by Raphinha and Yamal. Rashford has been used as an impact option, entering at half-time in three of the last five matches, a role that demands patience and focus. However, Flick revealed a private exchange that encapsulated Rashford’s mindset.
"I try to speak to every player when they are not selected, and the last time I checked with him he replied me ‘boss, you don’t have to tell me about your decisions'," Flick said on Rashford. "'The most important thing is the team. We have to win the three points. The rest is not that important’.
"This is the perfect mentality. I am so happy to have him. When he is on the bench, he shows that we have a good and deep squad. What I can say is that he is an absolutely professional player. In the beginning, he had to adapt a little bit, but now he is at his best level."
Rashford rediscovering himself in Catalunya
Rashford’s move to Barcelona came after a difficult period at United, where he fell out of favour under Ruben Amorim and struggled to rediscover consistency. In Catalonia, however, Rashford believes he has found an environment more conducive to expressing himself. Speaking to BBC Sport, he described embracing a culture where collective purpose is paramount.
"I've always been, like many people in the world, an admirer of Spanish football," he said. "To play for the biggest club in Spain is a huge honour. I'm looking forward to playing more games here, just doing my best and try to help the team to win. It's a club that demands this. The environment is always pushing us to be the best players we can be so it's perfect to be in a place like this as a player."
Rashford has been candid about the scrutiny he faced in England, where questions were raised about his commitment and focus. In Barcelona, he insists the narrative feels different.
"I don't see anything here as like a pressure," he said. "It's just, I'm here to play football. It's been amazing. I feel welcome, I feel at home. I've just been enjoying every step of the way."
Beyond the pitch, Rashford has taken deliberate steps to integrate into life in Spain. Living away from Manchester for the first time, he has enrolled in Spanish lessons to ease communication with his team-mates.
"All my team-mates welcomed me well and I also felt very good in the city," he added. "It’s the first time I’ve lived away from Manchester, but I’m already starting to feel at home. I want to learn more Spanish and I’m trying."
Future decisions on the horizon
Barcelona hold an option to make Rashford’s move permanent for €30 million (£26m/$35m) at the end of the 2025-26 season, a clause that could become increasingly relevant if his positive influence continues. In October, Rashford openly stated his desire to extend his stay, hinting at a long-term future in Blaugrana colours. While his role has evolved from being a regular starter to a rotational player, his impact and professionalism have not gone unnoticed. Flick’s side sit four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. As they prepare to host Osasuna on Saturday, the emphasis remains on collective momentum rather than individual status and Rashford’s acceptance of that principle has only strengthened Flick’s hand.