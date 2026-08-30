Barcelona agree shock £8.6m deal for Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus as Napoli left fuming

The news will come as a bitter blow to Napoli and their head coach Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian giants had been heavily linked with a move for Jesus throughout the summer as they looked to bolster their offensive options. Speculation regarding a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona intensified when the player's agent, who also represents Allegri, was reportedly spotted at the Partenopei's pre-season training camp. While the agent initially claimed he was only there to meet with Allegri, it is understood that Napoli were very much in the race for the former Manchester City man.

With Barcelona successfully hijacking the deal, Napoli must now look elsewhere to provide support for Rasmus Hojlund. The Italian side are reportedly turning their attention to other Premier League-based targets as they scramble for a late alternative. Reports suggest that Chelsea forward Marc Guiu and Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade are among the names being considered by the Napoli hierarchy.