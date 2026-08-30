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Barcelona agree shock £8.6m deal for Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus as Napoli left fuming
Barcelona secure cut-price deal for Jesus
In one of the most surprising developments of the summer transfer window, Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Arsenal to sign Jesus. According to Sky Sports, the deal for the 29-year-old forward is worth approximately £8.6m (€10m), a figure that reflects his current contract status in North London. With the striker entering the final year of his deal at the Emirates, Mikel Arteta’s side have opted to cash in rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer. The two clubs are now working through the final paperwork to ensure the move is completed before the deadline. The deal represents a significant coup for Hansi Flick’s side, who have been searching for versatile attacking reinforcements.
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Napoli left frustrated as Barca strike
The news will come as a bitter blow to Napoli and their head coach Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian giants had been heavily linked with a move for Jesus throughout the summer as they looked to bolster their offensive options. Speculation regarding a move to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona intensified when the player's agent, who also represents Allegri, was reportedly spotted at the Partenopei's pre-season training camp. While the agent initially claimed he was only there to meet with Allegri, it is understood that Napoli were very much in the race for the former Manchester City man.
With Barcelona successfully hijacking the deal, Napoli must now look elsewhere to provide support for Rasmus Hojlund. The Italian side are reportedly turning their attention to other Premier League-based targets as they scramble for a late alternative. Reports suggest that Chelsea forward Marc Guiu and Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade are among the names being considered by the Napoli hierarchy.
Arsenal clear-out continues with Fabio Vieira exit
The departure of Jesus is not the only piece of business being conducted at the Emirates Stadium as the window draws to a close. Arsenal have also reached an agreement to sell Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira to Bundesliga side Hamburg. The former Porto man has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under Arteta and is now set for a fresh start in Germany. The deal for the 26-year-old is worth roughly £7.7m, representing another significant departure from the Arsenal first-team squad as they look to balance the books and refine their options. Vieira is already on his way to Germany to finalise the move to Hamburg, with the Gunners satisfied to recoup a portion of the fee they paid for him back in 2022.
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Barca's attacking plans remain ambitious
Jesus’ ability to play across the front three is seen as a vital asset for Flick, who values tactical flexibility. While the acquisition of Jesus is a major boost for Barcelona, it is understood that his arrival does not signal the end of their summer spending. Despite their well-documented financial constraints, the Catalan club are still pursuing other high-profile targets to complete their squad. Specifically, Sky Sports sources have clarified that the deal for Jesus is entirely separate from their ongoing pursuit of Julian Alvarez.
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