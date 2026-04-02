Barcelona Femeni annihilate Real Madrid for THIRD time in nine days to book Champions League semi-finals berth as Alexia Putellas marks 500th appearance in style

The evening was always going to belong to Putellas, who stepped onto the pitch for her 500th appearance in the famous Blaugrana. It took the two-time Ballon d'Or winner just eight minutes to leave her mark, reacting quickest to Ewa Pajor's saved effort to slot home the opening goal. It was her 230th strike for the club, a fitting way to celebrate half a millennium of games.

Putellas' goal set the tone for a first-half blitz that effectively ended the contest before it had even begun. Her leadership in the heart of the midfield was once again the catalyst for everything positive Barca produced.



