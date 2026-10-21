Barcelona fear Dani Olmo could miss El Clasico and be ruled out for up to five weeks after suffering suspected adductor tear against PSG

The Spain international faces an immediate MRI scan upon returning to Catalonia to ascertain whether he has suffered a complete adductor tear or a less severe muscle strain. Barcelona's medical department remains anxious to avoid an extended layoff for the World Cup winner, though early evaluations from Spain offer little comfort for the coaching staff.

According to an initial report from Diario AS, preliminary tests indicate a tear in his left adductor muscle, which would see Olmo sidelined for around a month. That diagnosis has sparked profound concern within the technical staff, as losing their primary midfield orchestrator removes a crucial creative dimension at a pivotal juncture of the autumn schedule.