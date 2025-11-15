Barcelona confident of landing world-class No.9 to replace Robert Lewandowski with Harry Kane one of five options under consideration

With just a few months left on Lewandowski's current Barcelona contract, the 37-year-old striker has been closely linked with a move away from the Spanish side next summer as a free agent. The Polish forward's representative, Pini Zahavi recently claimed that the striker could leave the Catalan side, saying: "Lewandowski's contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2026, and no decisions have been made yet. We'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming days."
With the Lewandowski chapter possibly coming to an end, the Catalan giants have started to prepare for life beyond their star striker. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club have prepared a shortlist of five forwards, which includes world-class options like Julian Alvarez and Kane.