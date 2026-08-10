Barcelona captaincy crisis! Hansi Flick faces leadership reshuffle as Ronald Araujo and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen depart

Barcelona are set for a major change in their first-team captaincy following the departure of Ter Stegen and Araujo set to follow him. The exit of Ter Stegen, who moved to Ajax on loan, initially promoted Araujo to the primary role, but the Uruguayan’s own shock potential move to Liverpool has left the armband up for grabs.

This exits has forced Flick to re-evaluate the core leadership of his squad. Until the end of last season, the established order consisted of Ter Stegen, Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, and Pedri.



