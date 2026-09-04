Deal OFF! Why Athletic Club defender Aymeric Laporte's surprise summer transfer to Barcelona collapsed despite €15m hope

Barcelona reportedly prioritised signing a left-footed centre-back capable of filling the specific tactical role once occupied by Inigo Martinez that departed last summer, and Laporte emerged as their primary target.

According to The Athletic, the Spain international was keen on a move to Camp Nou, with Barca initially believed they could trigger an affordable release clause, reportedly communicated by the defender's camp to sit just below the €15 million mark.

However, Athletic Club's financial demands proved significantly higher than anticipated. Barcelona considered the asking price extortionate and immediately withdrew from negotiations, ensuring the transfer never reached an advanced stage.



