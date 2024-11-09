FC Bayern München v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Barcelona plot bid for Alphonso Davies as Hansi Flick wants reunion with Bayern full-back - but Real Madrid and Man Utd remain interested in Canada star

A. DaviesBarcelonaBayern MunichBundesligaReal MadridLaLiga

Barcelona are reportedly keen on Alphonso Davies as Hansi Flick is pushing for a reunion - with Real Madrid and Manchester United still in the race.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Speculation grows over Davies' future
  • Defender is yet to sign an extension at Bayern
  • Barca join the race along with Real & Man Utd
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below