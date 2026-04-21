Advantage Barcelona? Aitana Bonmati's five-month injury lay-off nearing end as three-time Ballon d'Or winner returns to training ahead of Champions League semi-final with Bayern Munich

Earlier this month, Bonmati started to partake in some of the group training again with Barca, as she neared the end of her recovery process after suffering the leg break in a training session with Spain in late November. Then, on Monday evening, Barca celebrated her full return to team sessions on social media, accompanied with a video of the midfielder addressing the squad about her comeback.
"I'm a little nervous. It's like my first day at school after the summer," she joked. "Many of you have been through injuries like this. You know what it's like. It's not easy but I think I've managed to find the positives. This time has been very good for me. Now, [I'm] ready to contribute whatever I can from my part, do my bit in this great season that you're having and for the goals that remain. There's a month and a half at most and I think we'll make it. So, thank you, and let's keep going."