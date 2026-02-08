Barcelona accused of 'biggest scandal in history of Spanish football' by Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa

The case has been back in the news of late. Barca were initially found to have made payments totalling €8.4 million (£7m/$10m) to Jose María Enríquez Negreira - a former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) - between 2001 and 2018.
Barcelona maintain that they hired Negreira as an external consultant to provide technical reports on refereeing, with the man himself denying any suggestion that was paid to influence decisions made in competitive fixtures. Bribery charges were dismissed by a Spanish court in May 2024, but the investigation continues under the charge of sports corruption.