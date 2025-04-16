Barcelona add AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen stars to ambitious summer transfer shortlist - but cash-strapped Catalans must get finances in order to sign highly-rated duo
Barcelona want to sign Tijjani Reijnders and Alejandro Grimaldo this summer, but they must resolve their financial situation before moving ahead.
- Barca plan major summer overhaul
- Sporting director Deco wants to sign Reijnders and Grimaldo
- Catalans must be stable financially to go ahead with the transfers