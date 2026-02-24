Barcelona received €250m transfer offer for Lamine Yamal from PSG, Joan Laporta confirms

After exploding onto the scene with the Catalan giants during the 2023-24 term, Yamal became a top priority for PSG in the summer of 2024. With the French powerhouse reeling from Kylian Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid, they were desperate for a marquee offensive reinforcement and zeroed in on the youngster, despite his tender age of 17. His masterclass throughout Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 campaign only served to intensify the Parisians’ pursuit, culminating in a staggering €250 million offer that the Barcelona board ultimately turned down.
The offer would have eclipsed the current world-record fee of €222m that PSG paid for Neymar in 2017, but the Blaugrana hierarchy stood firm despite their well-documented financial struggles. Reflecting on the decision, Laporta admitted that many outsiders questioned the club's logic in walking away from such a monumental sum.