'Will leave a bad taste in Harry Kane's mouth' - Eric Dier's impending Bayern Munich exit infuriates Dietmar Hamann as he tells German giants they 'should've been more creative' & retained 'outstanding' Englishman
Former German international Didi Hamann believes Bayern Munich shouldn't have parted ways with Eric Dier, who is set to join Ligue 1 giants Monaco.
- Dier to leave Bayern for free this summer
- Will join Ligue 1 side Monaco
- Hamann critical of the Bavarians' decision to let Dier go