'It's a very bad situation!' - Enzo Maresca piles in on former club Man City but expects Pep Guardiola's side to fight Chelsea for this season's title
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has backed Pep Guardiola to get Manchester City out of their "bad situation" and remain in the Premier League title race.
- Man City have plummeted in Premier League
- Maresca insists they can still win title
- Chelsea up to second place behind Liverpool