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Harry Sherlock

Austria squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Austria
World Cup

All you need to know about Austria's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Austria have secured their qualification for the 2026 World Cup as they go in search of their very first international trophy.

The European nation, managed by Ralf Rangnick, won Group H ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania. 

Austria have played in seven World Cups throughout their history but have not qualified for a tournament since 1998, when they failed to get out of their group.

Their best finish at the tournament came in 1954, when they finished third, but they have never gone beyond the semi-finals. 

Could 2026 be different?

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    Goalkeepers

    In goal for Austria is Alexander Schlager. The Red Bull Salzburg goalkeeper has developed into Austria's No.1 in recent years, seeing off competition from Brondby stopper Patrick Pentz. Both have significant experience for their country, the former with 24 caps and the latter with 17.

    Tobias Lawal, the 25-year-old Genk stopper, provides adequate support, alongside Florian Wiegale. Nicholas Schmid, the Portsmouth goalkeeper, is hoping to go as the designated third-choice but he has plenty of competition to overcome. 

    PlayerClub
    Alexander SchlagerRB Salzburg
    Patrick PentzBrondby
    Tobias LawalGenk
    Florian WiegaleViktoria Plzen
    Nicolas KristofSV Elversberg
    Nikolas PolsterWolfsberger AC
    Nicolas SchmidPortsmouth
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    Defenders

    The standout defender for Austria is undoubtedly David Alaba, the country's captain and one of the most decorated footballers of all time. The Real Madrid superstar has over 100 caps for his country and will be central to their ambitions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. 

    Tottenham's Kevin Danso has been key for Austria recently too, although Spurs' dire season may well have damaged his morale ahead of the competition; the club could well be relegated before the tournament kicks off.

    There is plenty of experience in the backline, including the likes of Mainz's Stefan Posch, Werder Bremen's Max Wober and Feyenoord's Gernot Trauner.

    PlayerClub
    David AlabaReal Madrid
    Marco FriedlWerder Bremen
    Kevin DansoTottenham Hotspur
    Stefan PoschMainz 05
    Philipp LienhartSC Freiburg
    Phillipp MweneMainz 05
    Max WoberWerder Bremen
    Alexander PrassHoffenheim
    Michael SvobodaVenezia
    David AffengruberElche
    Leopold QuerfeldUnion Berlin
    Gernot TraunerFeyenoord
    Samson BaidooLens
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    Midfielders

    There is plenty of experience in the Austria midfield, including the likes of Marcel Sabitzer, who has 95 caps for his country, and the excellent No.6 Xaver Schlager, who has almost 50 caps, while Bayern Munich ace Konrad Laimer is a versatile midfield option who can also play in defence.

    There is a blend of experience and youth, however, as 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund star Carney Chukwuemeka has declared for Austria, instead of England, while Paul Wanner, of PSV Eindhoven, is another young player with plenty of potential at the age of 20.

    Multiple options for Austria in midfield play in the Bundesliga, a high-intensity, high-pressing league, and that may well serve them well in the World Cup. 

    PlayerClub
    Xaver SchlagerRB Leipzig
    Nicolas SeiwaldRB Leipzig
    Marcel SabitzerBorussia Dortmund
    Florian GrillitschBraga
    Romano SchmidWerder Bremen
    Christoph BaumgartnerRB Leipzig
    Konrad Laimer Bayern Munich
    Patrick WimmerVFL Wolfsburg
    Alessandro SchopfWolfsberger AC
    Carney ChukwuemekaBorussia Dortmund
    Paul WannerPSV Eindhoven
    Marco GrullWerder Bremen
    Thierno BalloMillwall

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    Attackers

    The main option for Austria up front is Marko Arnautovic. A former Premier League striker, who represented West Ham and Stoke City, he is now 36 but is continually banging in goals for his nation. He has over 130 caps, and 47 goals, and this could well be his final tournament for his country.

    Michael Gregoritsch and Sasa Kalajdzic provide able support, along with another former Premier League veteran: Andreas Weimann. 

    PlayerClub
    Marko ArnautovicRed Star Belgrade
    Michael GregoritschAugsburg
    Sasa KalajdzicLASK
    Andreas WeimannRapid Wien
    Raul FloruczUnion SG
    Nikolaus WurmbrandRapid Wien
    Mathias HonsakFC Heidenheim
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    Austria's star players

    Up front, Marko Arnautovic must hit the net with regularity if Austria are to come through their group and go into the knockout rounds. 

    In midfield, the Bundesliga-centric options will provide pace and power, with Marcel Sabitzer likely to be key when it comes to shepherding his team-mates. 

    On the wings, Carney Chukwuemeka is something of a wildcard; he has yet to win his first cap for Austria but he is an intensely talented winger, and could announce himself on the world stage in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The same can be said of Paul Wanner, a prospect in the Eredivisie who has more than enough talent to start.

    And in defence, David Alaba will have to bring to bear his big-game experience if Austria are going to go far.

  • Austria v Bosnia and Herzegovina - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Predicted Austria Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Schlager is likely to start in goal for Austria at the 2026 World Cup.

    In defence, Alaba and Danso have both had experience at the very top of the game, and they will hope to utilise that in the tournament. 

    Sabitzer will be the fulcrum in midfield, and Chukwuemeka's youth and energy will be a fine compliment to Arnautovic's veteran striking instincts. 

    Predicted Austria starting XI (4-3-3): Schlager; Laimer, Danso, Alaba, Mwene; Schlager, Sabitzer, Grillitsch; Baumgartner, Arnautovic, Chukwuemeka. 

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