Aurelian Tchouameni ruled out for Real Madrid and France as midfielder suffers muscle injury

Madrid have been dealt a hammer blow as the former Monaco star was diagnosed with a muscle injury after playing the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 Champions League loss to Liverpool on Tuesday evening.
"Following tests carried out today on our player Aurelien Tchouameni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored," said Real Madrid in a statement published on their official website.
Madrid head coach Alonso will have to navigate through the upcoming fixtures without a player he described as a "key pillar" in June. "Tchouameni is a key pillar because of the weight he carries, the different roles he can play depending on the position he has to take,” Alonso said at one of the Club World Cup press conferences. “He constantly has to make small decisions and help the whole team.”