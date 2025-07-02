FBL-CONCACAF-GOLDCUP-MEX-PRESSERAFP
Alejandro Orellana

'Atmosphere of harmony' - Javier Aguirre takes pride in culture, saying players have regained their 'importance' in the Mexican national team

Mexico vs HondurasMexicoHondurasCONCACAF Gold CupJ. Aguirre

El Tri faces Honduras in the Gold Cup semifinals at Levi’s Stadium, with fourth straight final on the line

  • Mexico is aiming for a fourth consecutive Gold Cup final
  • El Tri is chasing their 10th title in tournament history
  • A win would mark Mexico’s third back-to-back Gold Cup triumph
