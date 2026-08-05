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Victor Osimhen GalatasarayGETTY
Yosua Arya

Victor Osimhen offered to Atletico Madrid as Galatasaray striker targets Liga move

Transfers
V. Osimhen
Atletico Madrid
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Super Lig

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has been offered to Atletico Madrid in a potential €75 million transfer. The Nigerian attacker was even willing to take a wage cut to work under Diego Simeone, but the Spanish side turned down the opportunity.

  • Atletico turn down Osimhen offer

    Galatasaray striker Osimhen has been offered to Atletico through intermediaries, as per Club Uria. The proposed transfer for the 27-year-old Nigerian international would cost in the region of €75 million. However, Los Rojiblancos have officially rejected the proposal to sign the forward.

    The Spanish club currently lack the required cash flow to complete such a high-profile operation during the current transfer window. Furthermore, Atletico already have Julian Alvarez occupying that specific central role in the team. The Metropolitano hierarchy fully count on the Argentine and are not considering any potential sale, making Osimhen's arrival unnecessary.

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  • Victor Osimhen Galatasaray v Manchester CityGETTY

    Osimhen willing to cut wages

    In a clear gesture showing his desire to join Atletico, Osimhen was reportedly willing to accept a wage cut. The attacker currently earns a high salary at Galatasaray, where his net income grows considerably due to tax exemptions for foreign residents in Turkey. Osimhen remains under contract in Istanbul until 2029, but his willingness to reduce his earnings highlighted his eagerness to work under Diego Simeone. Despite Osimhen's enthusiasm for the project, Atletico remain steadfast in their decision to pass on the €75m forward.

  • Admiration for Simeone's side

    The Nigerian international previously expressed his deep admiration for the Argentine coach after facing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in January, saying: "I like him, I have always been a fan of their coach. I've met him a couple of times. They play aggressively and have an identity.

    "The coach has been there for many years, so the players are used to his style of play. That’s why I praise the performance we put in; Atlético is one of the best teams in the world, and getting a result like a draw against them shows you’re on the right track."

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-GALATASARAYAFP

    European suitors queue up

    Atleti are not the only European side to be approached regarding the striker's potential availability this summer. Intermediaries have also offered Osimhen to Barcelona, Arsenal, and Tottenham. Spurs have even made a concrete offer exceeding €55 million for the forward. However, that figure remains well below Galatasaray's asking price. With Atletico closing the door due to financial limits and their trust in Alvarez, Osimhen's representatives will continue negotiations with interested parties to see if a deal can be struck.

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