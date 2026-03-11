Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann finally confirms future decision amid transfer links with MLS outfit Orlando City

Speaking to Movistar after the game, the former France international replied when questioned about his plans: “I’m really good here, enjoying myself a lot. What I do on the pitch speaks for me by itself. We’ll see but the idea is to stay until the end, and then others can speak.” This statement effectively puts an end to the immediate hopes of Orlando City, who had been working tirelessly to bring the 34-year-old to Florida during the current MLS primary transfer window.