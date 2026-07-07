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Adhe Makayasa

Atletico Madrid make Mohamed Salah their top transfer target as Diego Simeone eyes 'biggest signing of the summer'

Transfers
M. Salah
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
Liverpool
Premier League
D. Simeone
A. Griezmann

Atletico Madrid have reportedly made former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah their primary transfer target ahead of the upcoming campaign. The 33-year-old winger is currently a free agent after bringing his legendary nine-year spell at Anfield to an end, presenting a massive market opportunity for the Spanish heavyweights.


  • Spanish giants eye Salah

    According to reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico are determined to shake up the transfer market by making Salah their primary target. Los Colchoneros view the Egyptian captain as the ideal successor following Antoine Griezmann's departure in order to restore the club's competitiveness at the highest level. Despite his free agent status, the Liga giants must prepare a substantial salary package to convince the player.



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    Elite winning mentality desired

    The Spanish capital club's sporting management are reportedly full of admiration for the winger's track record, hierarchy, and winning mentality. The 33-year-old is deemed to possess the perfect profile to lead the attack and shoulder immense responsibility during crucial European nights. Simeone views the potential arrival of the modern Premier League legend as the 'biggest signing of the summer', as he still possesses world-class sharpness after nine seasons at Anfield.

  • Simeone seeks offensive sharpness

    Salah's presence under Simeone's guidance is tipped to provide an immediate impact on the sharpness of an Atletico frontline that requires creativity in tight spaces. Conversely, the player is said to be eager to experience the atmosphere of the Spanish top flight in order to maintain his competitive edge in Europe. This ambitious move is being made to ensure Atletico remain capable of fighting for domestic silverware and shining on the Champions League stage next season.

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    Fierce signature race intensifies

    Atletico must undoubtedly move quickly to wrap up personal terms as Salah continues to be linked with astronomical offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. The Rojiblancos scouting team and management are currently drawing up an attractive contract proposal to convince the star to land in Madrid. Simeone himself is positioned as a key figure in the negotiation process before pre-season preparations officially get underway.

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