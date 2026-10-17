Atletico Madrid plan permanent €25m transfer for Juventus loanee Jonathan David

Atletico have been deeply impressed by David following his arrival on loan from Juventus during the summer transfer window. The Spanish side are already planning to turn his temporary move into a permanent stay at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Relevoclaim that Atletico have set aside €25m in next year's budget to secure the Canada international on a full-time contract. The early decision comes after the forward made an immediate impact under Diego Simeone.

David joined Atletico seeking a fresh start after a difficult single campaign in Serie A. His rapid adaptation to Spanish football has convinced the club hierarchy to move swiftly to guarantee his long-term future.