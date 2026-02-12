Atletico chief sends out strong message to Barcelona amid Julian Alvarez transfer talk

Speculation has been mounting in recent weeks that Barcelona have identified Alvarez as their dream candidate to lead the line once Lewandowski departs. With the Polish veteran’s future uncertain beyond the current campaign and his 38th birthday approaching, reports in Catalonia suggested Barca were plotting a bold raid on their La Liga rivals. However, Atleti president Cerezo has moved quickly to quash such talk.
Speaking to the media at an event in Madrid, the Atletico chief was unequivocal when asked about the rumours linking his No.19 with a switch to Camp Nou. "Julian is a player under contract with Atletico Madrid and he is happy," he said to Egyptian broadcaster Win Win. "No one from Barca has officially contacted us about signing him, and that's all there is to it."