Atlanta Falcons and United owner Arthur Blank reportedly lands NWSL expansion team in record $165 million deal

As per the Athletic’s report, AMB Sports and Entertainment has been involved in NWSL expansion discussions for nearly a decade, with many industry sources describing Atlanta as a "when-not-if" market once Blank decided to commit to the women's professional league. The expansion fee represents a significant increase from the $110 million that Denver Summit FC paid less than a year ago, reflecting the rapidly growing valuation of women's soccer franchises in the United States.
"We have had productive engagement with NWSL and others in its stakeholder group on the possibility of bringing an expansion franchise to Atlanta,” said a spokesperson for AMB Sports and Entertainment, as per ESPN. “We have nothing to announce currently as those conversations are ongoing."