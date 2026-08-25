: Athletic Bilbao equal unwanted defensive record after 3-1 defeat to Sevilla in La Liga opener

Last season, Athletic only conceded three goals at home on one single occasion during a 3-0 loss to Real Madrid. That defensive solidity has quickly evaporated, with Sevilla breaching Unai Simón's goal three times courtesy of strikes from Oso, Chidera Ejuke, and Isaac Romero. Compounding the early red card were critical errors, including Aitor Paredes' concession, Simón's lapse in concentration for the opener, and Jesus Areso's unfortunate backheel that led to the third. Terzic faces an urgent task to restore the watertight rearguard that won Simón the Zamora Trophy in 2023-24 and conceded the fewest goals in 2024-25.