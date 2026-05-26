World Cup 2026 Dallas Tickets Guide: AT&T Stadium schedule, ticket prices & everything you need to know about the World Cup 2026 venue

AT&T Stadium is one of the 12 premier venues selected to host the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the biggest edition of the tournament yet, featuring 48 teams competing for the ultimate footballing prize.

Having already hosted several major events in the past, including NBA All-Star Games, WrestleManias, NFL matchups, and top-level soccer events, AT&T Stadium now prepares to welcome the best footballing nations from around the world.

GOAL brings you all the key information you need before visiting this iconic stadium, located in the heart of Dallas.

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