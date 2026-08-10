Aston Villa plot ambitious loan move for Real Madrid star Endrick

Endrick's potential arrival would bolster Emery's options in attack ahead of the Villans' return to the Champions League this season. Although Ollie Watkins remains the primary focal point up front after scoring 21 goals last term, the presence of Tammy Abraham and emerging talent Brian Madjo is still seen as requiring further reinforcement. Endrick's international pedigree with Brazil on the world stage makes him an ideal candidate to elevate Villa's attacking quality across domestic and European competitions.