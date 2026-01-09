Aston Villa line up Conor Gallagher move as Unai Emery bids to strengthen shock title contenders in January

Gallagher has found playing time hard to come by in his second season with Los Colchoneros. Indeed, the 25-year-old has made 19 league appearances for Atletico this season, but just five of those have been from the outset. The former Blues man did, however, start the Supercopa semi-final defeat to Real Madrid, and despite a lack of regular minutes, still has a good relationship with head coach Simeone.
A Premier League return is on the cards for Gallagher this month, with Manchester United and Tottenham, who are both in the market for a central midfielder, linked with a move for the former Chelsea man. Emery is looking to add an energetic midfielder to his squad in the January window, and is a huge fan of the England international.