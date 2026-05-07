‘If anyone can, he can’ - Aston Villa have ‘incredible’ Europa League ace up their sleeve in bid to turn semi-final clash with Nottingham Forest around

Emery could already have a handful of Europa League triumphs to his name, having guided Arsenal to the final of that competition in 2019. He suffered defeat to Chelsea on that occasion, but has hoisted silverware aloft with Sevilla (three times across a back-to-back-to-back run between 2014 and 2016) and Villarreal.
He appears to boast the Midas touch, with Villa hoping that will prove to be the case in 2026. They last landed a major honour in 1996, when winning the League Cup, and are desperate to see impressive progress across recent seasons deliver fitting rewards.
Forest hold a narrow 1-0 lead heading into what promises to be a passionate encounter at Villa Park, as home supporters look to bring the noise, and Emery knows that one moment of magic - or luck - is all that is required in order to turn an all-Premier League affair on its head.