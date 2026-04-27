'Aston Villa doctor saved my life' - England international Missy Bo Kearns opens up on devastating miscarriage and reveals 'shock' sepsis diagnosis

It was back on March 1 that Kearns and her boyfriend Liam Walsh, the Luton Town midfielder, revealed that they were expecting their first child in a heart-warming social media post. It has been a long time since an England international has given birth to a child and then returned to playing, with Kearns clearly excited about the prospect of balancing motherhood with football. However, it was only a few weeks later that the 25-year-old took to social media again to announce the devastating news that she had lost the baby.
"With very heavy hearts, we want to share that we’ve lost our baby during pregnancy," she wrote. "The past weeks have been filled with a kind of sadness that’s hard to explain, and we’re still trying to come to terms with it all. Right now, we’re focusing on recovering and supporting each other through this. We truly appreciate the love and support around us more than we can say."