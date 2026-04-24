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Rob Norcup

Aston Villa 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Everything you need to know about the new Aston Villa kits for the 2026-27 season.

Early details of Aston Villa’s 2026-27 kits have begun to surface, with adidas set to oversee the club’s look for a third straight season. Here’s everything revealed so far, from leaked designs and colour schemes to expected pricing and release timelines.

Let GOAL take you through what the likes of Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa might be playing in at Villa Park and elsewhere next season.

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Important: None of these kits have been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.


  • Aston Villa 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    Go bold or go home. In Aston Villa’s case, it looks to be go bold at home, as they are expected to move away from the classic claret body and sky blue sleeves, for the first time in almost a decade.

    The reported 2026-27 home shirt design is influenced by the club’s retro-classic 1969 kit and omits the traditional blue sleeves for an all-claret look. It also apparently features a classic polo collar and a monochrome pale blue club crest.

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    As a further homage to the 1969 look, it’s thought that there will be accompanying white shorts and sky blue socks with claret or gold detailing.

    We’re expecting an early summer (late May/early June) release of the Aston Villa home kit, with a starting price of the adult replica shirt from around £80 and the authentic player version from £110 upwards.

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  • Aston Villa 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    Some Villa fans have been a bit underwhelmed with the current 2025-26 away kit and although it seems like the club will retain the predominantly black base, new vibrant tricolour (claret, sky blue and yellow) detailing looks to be introduced. In addition, it appears that a standalone lion crest is to be used instead of the full badge on the home kit.

    The Aston Villa away kit is also expected to be part of adidas' retro-inspired ‘Elite’ range. It was the Birmingham club’s third kit that received the famous Trefoil logo treatment this season, but it’s the away kit that is favoured to claim that honour for the forthcoming campaign.

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    It’s likely to get its much-anticipated release in July or early August, following World Cup 2026. It’s estimated to cost between £110 - £120 for the authentic player shirt and £80 - £85 for the adult replica.

  • Aston Villa 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    The dark and light contrast between the Aston Villa away kit and third kit, which was in evidence this season, is reportedly going to remain in place.

    The third kit is expected to have a white/very light blue base with a swirl pattern incorporated within it, which is inspired by the gates of Villa Park. It’s been suggested that the adidas Trefoil logo is going to be replaced by the three-striped ‘mountain’ version, which will sit uniquely above the coloured club crest in a centralised position.

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    We’re expecting a similar third kit release timeline to the away kit, so late July/early August and it is estimated to cost from £80 for the replica jersey and from £110 for the authentic version.

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