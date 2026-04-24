Aston Villa 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Early details of Aston Villa’s 2026-27 kits have begun to surface, with adidas set to oversee the club’s look for a third straight season. Here’s everything revealed so far, from leaked designs and colour schemes to expected pricing and release timelines.
Let GOAL take you through what the likes of Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa might be playing in at Villa Park and elsewhere next season.
Important: None of these kits have been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.