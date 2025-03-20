Is Ashley Cole a future England manager? ‘Amazing’ ex-Arsenal & Chelsea defender tipped as surprise candidate as former Three Lions star weighs in on Frank Lampard & Steven Gerrard’s chances
Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard has made plenty of noise in coaching circles, but Ashley Cole is being tipped as a potential future England boss.
- Lampard impressing at Coventry
- Gerrard & Rooney taking breaks
- Cole fills role within the FA set-up