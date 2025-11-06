'We feel very ashamed' - Enzo Maresca offers Romeo Lavia update as Chelsea star's injury nightmare continues

Chelsea’s Champions League trip to Azerbaijan turned from frustrating to disastrous as Lavia suffered yet another injury setback in the opening stages of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Qarabag. The 21-year-old midfielder, who had only recently returned from a long-term hamstring issue, pulled up within the first ten minutes of the contest and was replaced by Moises Caicedo after receiving treatment. It was a devastating blow for both the player and Maresca, who had warned before the match that Lavia needed to be carefully managed following his fragile injury record.
The Belgian was making just his 30th appearance for the club in more than two years, a statistic that underlines the extent of his unrelenting fitness issues since arriving at Stamford Bridge. His latest setback is believed to be a quadriceps injury rather than a recurrence of his previous hamstring problem, but initial reports suggest another extended spell on the sidelines is likely. Chelsea’s evening went from bad to worse when, despite taking an early lead through Estevao, they fell 2-1 behind before half-time, only salvaging a draw through Alejandro Garnacho’s second-half equaliser.