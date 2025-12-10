Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman facing lengthy spell out after suffering ankle ligament injury as 15-year-old dealt cruel blow

Speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s Champions League fixture against Club Brugge, Mikel Arteta could not hide his frustration at yet another fitness blow within his already depleted squad.

"Yeah, a big one. I mean, losing Max again, it's obviously not ideal with Leo [Trossard], who is just coming back, that we have to manage the minutes," he said.

"Max [Dowman] picked up an injury last weekend and had to come off. So he did some scans and he is going to be out for weeks and then we have the situation of Gabi [Jesus], who we were expecting to be training with us by the end of December. Gabi has been pushing every single day and he kept telling everybody 'I am going to be earlier, earlier, earlier' and he has done it. So thanks to his work and all the work that the medical staff have done in all these months, and we had the possibility to make a swap there and we have done it. Yes, on one side, you see Max and the situation and on the other, you see the joy and how happy Gabi is to be back in the Champions League."

Speaking to the club’s matchday programme, Jesus expressed both relief and caution.

"I'm feeling great, my knee is responding very well. I'm looking forward to being around the team again soon, to come back to do what I love to do," the Brazilian said. "It's been too long, this one is the biggest injury I've had in my life. An injury like this, one that is so long, you split up the recovery periods into smaller timings. So now I'm at the stage where I need to hold myself back a little bit because I'm doing great work off the pitches, but it's tricky because I need to not rush myself too hard over the line. When you can see the end it's important you don't push too hard, keep my feet on the floor, and then as soon as the time comes, I will be ready."

