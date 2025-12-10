Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman facing lengthy spell out after suffering ankle ligament injury as 15-year-old dealt cruel blow

Dowman made history at just 15 years and 308 days when he featured for 18 minutes in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League. However, the teenager is facing a brief pause in his development and could be out for around two months, as reported by The Athletic.
Although he does not require surgery, the injury is serious enough to rule him out for a significant time, long enough for UEFA’s updated regulations to permit a squad replacement in European competition. Arsenal confirmed the news on Tuesday, removing the England youth international from their Champions League squad and adding Gabriel Jesus in his place.
A club statement read: "Gabriel Jesus has replaced Max Dowman on our UEFA A list with immediate effect. Therefore, Gabby is eligible to play in our match against Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday night. Max, who picked up an ankle injury playing for our under-21s on Saturday, will be added to our UEFA B list in January, but will not be permitted to play in any UEFA competitions for 60 days from today (February 6)."