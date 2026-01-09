Three more years! Arsenal boss Renee Slegers earns new contract through to 2029 after guiding Gunners to incredible Champions League triumph

Slegers, who spent time in Arsenal's academy as a youngster, returned to the club in September 2023, as the assistant to then-head coach Jonas Eidevall. When the Swede left his post in the early stages of the 2024-25 season, Slegers stepped in in an interim role and impressed so much during an 11-game unbeaten run that she was given the job on a permanent basis in January of last year.
That move was more than justified in the months that followed, as the Dutchwoman guided Arsenal to victory over Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final back in May. Now, despite an inconsistent start to the new season, the club has tied Slegers down for the next three seasons, with a deal that ends after the 2028-29 campaign.