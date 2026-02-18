Arsenal women's player ratings vs OH Leuven: Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey goals get the job done as Gunners set up all-English Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea

This game felt like a bit of a formality after Arsenal's dominant 4-0 win in Belgium last week but the scoreline seemed to free up Leuven, who were much better than in their disappointing display at home. Indeed, the visitors could've taken the lead after 20 minutes, too, when Laia Codina misjudged a long ball forward and Jada Conijnenberg was through on goal, but Daphne van Domselaar stood up tall to deny her.

When Arsenal took the lead a few minutes later, it felt like this would all be smooth sailing. Russo caught Lowiese Seynhaeve out at her near post with an early strike and it increased the Gunners lead on aggregate to a whopping 5-0. However, Leuven responded well and levelled the scores up just past the half hour mark when Sara Pusztai finished off a nice team move, albeit with a strike that perhaps Van Domselaar could've done better with.

The scores remained that way for a while, as both teams struggled to create much on a difficult surface in horrid weather. That was until Caitlin Foord, a menace all night for Leuven's defence, won a penalty just after the hour. Caldentey calmly slotted home from 12 yards and that set Arsenal up for an upbeat end to the match, with Russo and Foord both testing Seynhaeve before the England striker rounded off the scoring in the final minute of the 90, showcasing great footwork before rifling the ball into the bottom corner on the turn. It finished off a result that was beyond doubt before kick-off, but one which confirms that the Gunners will take on Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Meadow Park...