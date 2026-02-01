Arsenal women's player ratings vs Corinthians: Caitlin Foord the extra-time hero while Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead also shine as Gunners win inaugural Champions Cup

Arsenal took the ascendancy from the start and saw Alessia Russo run through on goal after just four minutes. Slid through smartly by Emily Fox, Russo’s strike was well saved and offered an early warning sign. A defensive error by Leticia Teles then allowed the Gunners another opportunity, which this time saw them take the lead. Stina Blackstenius ran through on goal and was denied as goalkeeper Lele stood tall, but she could do nothing to deny Smith from sweeping the ball into the bottom corner to send the Arsenal faithful into delirium.

Corinthians created their first opening when Duda Sampaio saw a rasping strike tipped onto the crossbar by Arsenal goalkeeper Borbe. The Brazilian side would equalise from the resulting corner, though, as Gabi Zanotti just about squeezed the ball home from close range despite the best efforts of Borbe.

Arsenal mounted attack after attack but went into the break level, despite opportunities for Blackstenius, Smith and Beth Mead as goalkeeper Lele laid her claim for being one of the outstanding players on the pitch.

It would be more of the same after the break, and the Gunners finally took the lead for a second time just before the hour mark. It took a wonderful header by Wubben-Moy from another pinpoint Fox delivery to beat the Brazilian shot-stopper and bring Arsenal ever closer to being crowned Champions Cup winners.

Mead then saw a shot blocked and Foord had the rebound deflected onto the post, but Gunners keeper Borbe would play a key role in preserving the scoreline as she made a huge save in the 70th minute from Jhonson, who had run through clean on goal down the left.

Just as the Gunners thought they had done enough to win, disaster struck deep in stoppage time as Katie McCabe kicked through the back of Gisela Robledo's foot to concede a last-gasp penalty. The Gunners left-back did get the ball and it was a contentious call, which went the way of Corinthians as Albuquerque scored to send the game to extra time.

Not to be denied, Arsenal came out of the traps quickly in extra time and Foord struck home the decisive blow on a rapid counter-attack led by Frida Maanum. Slegers' side withstood Corinthians pressure and stood firm to ensure the Gunners became the inaugural Champions Cup winners.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Emirates Stadium...