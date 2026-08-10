Arsenal in talks with West Ham over Reiss Nelson transfer as Mikel Arteta steps up squad clear-out

Arsenal and West Ham are in active discussions over a potential deal for Nelson as the summer transfer window enters its final stages, As per Standard Sport.

The winger has struggled to secure a permanent spot in Mikel Arteta’s plans and spent the previous two campaigns away from the Emirates Stadium, featuring for Brentford and Fulham respectively. With the Gunners looking to evolve their attacking options, Nelson has once again found himself on the periphery, leading to renewed interest from across London as West Ham prepare for a promotion push in the Championship.

The Hammers have officially approached Arsenal to discuss the conditions of a deal, though it remains to be seen if Nelson is willing to drop down to the second tier of English football. Arsenal are encouraged by the interest and are keen to find a solution for a player who has now entered the final year of his current contract.

While the Gunners would ideally prefer a permanent sale to boost their transfer budget, they have not ruled out another temporary exit, provided the financial terms align with their valuation of the Hale End academy graduate.