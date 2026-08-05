'It’s a risk!' - Arsenal warned Vinicius Jr could DESTROY Mikel Arteta’s dressing room spirit despite world-class talent
The financial weight of a Galactico move
Having transformed from title contenders into Premier League champions last season, the Gunners' ambition in the transfer market has grown alongside their on-field success. Few prospective transfers carry as much weight as Vinicius Junior, with Arteta reportedly personally spearheading the drive to bring the Real Madrid superstar to north London. Speaking with BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given highlighted that even discussing such a move proves just how far the club's status has elevated under Arteta.
"Could Vinicius Junior be the sort of player to add the quality Arsenal need in the final third? Yes, and it shows you the level that Arsenal are at that this sort of deal is even being spoken about, and of course the financial power they now have to back it up," Given said.
"Can you imagine the financial package that would be needed to bring a player like Vinicius Jr to Arsenal? It would be huge numbers all round across the transfer fee, the wages and all the clauses and add-ons."
Reports suggest that Los Blancos have slapped a €150 million (£128.4m) price tag on the 26-year-old, a figure that would make him the most expensive acquisition in Premier League history
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Protecting the collective over individuals
Arteta has famously overhauled the culture at the Emirates Stadium, prioritising discipline and a collective work ethic over individual star power; a philosophy that ultimately delivered the league title. This process involved the high-profile departures of established names who were perceived to be outside the manager's tactical or cultural requirements.
"Arsenal have become renowned over the last couple of years for being this team that has a real togetherness after moving on the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. Everyone in that squad now feels like they’re pulling in the same direction," Given added.
The risk versus reward of elite talent
While praising the current harmony at the Emirates, Given also acknowledged the undeniable allure of adding one of the premier talents in the global game. Vinicius has been a cornerstone of Real Madrid's recent Champions League successes, proving himself as a big-game player on the highest stage.
"I’m not saying Vinicius Jr doesn’t defend or wouldn’t fit into that group but it’s a risk. But I suppose you have to take risks to bring something different to a team like that, and he’s a brilliant player. It would be the biggest transfer news of the year if Arsenal signed him,” Given concluded.
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Arteta's ruthless transfer history
Since taking the reins in 2019, Arteta has shown a ruthless streak when it comes to squad management, often side-lining players who do not meet his "non-negotiables." This approach successfully weeded out distractions and forged a championship-winning mentality, but it also means any new arrival must be vetted thoroughly for their character as much as their technical ability.
While the prospect of Vinicius wearing the red and white of Arsenal remains a mouth-watering prospect for the fans, the logistical and emotional hurdles are significant. The club must weigh Given’s warnings about the "collective spirit" against the undeniable fact that the Brazilian would immediately become one of the best players in a squad already brimming with title-winning pedigree.
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