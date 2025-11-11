Arsenal learn troubling Martin Odegaard news as Norway manager reveals update on playmaker's injury progress

Odegaard has been out since suffering medial ligament damage in his left knee during Arsenal’s 2–0 victory over West Ham on October 4. The injury occurred midway through the first half after a collision with winger Crysencio Summerville, which forced the Norwegian off after just 30 minutes.
At the time of the injury, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed the severity of the problem, saying: "We haven't had him since the start of the season for one reason or the other. The shoulder twice and then this injury. We'll have to wait and see the extent of that injury, and we'll find solutions, but obviously he's our captain and is a player that gives us a completely different dimension with the things that he can do, especially in attacking."