'I question him' - New Arsenal signing slammed for making a transfer mistake after shock summer move
Lack of ambition questioned by Stack
The arrival of Meslierin north London was intended to provide experienced cover for David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but Stack believes the 26-year-old has made a mistake by moving into a third-choice role. Meslier, who spent six years at Elland Road and made 215 appearances for Leeds United, joined the Gunners after his contract expired, yet Stack feels the move signals a decline in the player's professional hunger and drive.
Speaking about the Frenchman's decision to join the reigning Premier League champions as a squad player, Stack expressed his bewilderment at the career path chosen by the former Lorient man. "I question him, I really do question the goalkeeper," the former shot-stopper told Metro. "The reason I say that is that he’s got Premier League experience, he’s played countless games in the Premier League, he’s got bundles of experience, been at Leeds for I don’t know how many years.
"He’s played loads of games, and maybe he doesn’t have that burning desire to go and play games and put himself under pressure. Maybe that’s what he’s after.
"But I’m just surprised with someone of Meslier’s quality that he’s decided to almost chuck the towel in and be a number three."
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Youth development concerns at the Emirates
Beyond the player’s personal motivations, Stack is concerned about what this signing says about the state of the Arsenal academy. Meslier's arrival has already had a knock-on effect on the club's younger prospects, specifically for 20-year-old Tommy Setford, who is expected to leave on loan to secure regular minutes elsewhere. Stack remains unconvinced that the club should be looking outside for a third-choice keeper when internal solutions should be available.
"Look, he’s experienced, but it’s highly unlikely that you would use him," Stack added. "My question is, is there not another goalkeeper at Arsenal Football Club that’s capable of that?
"What are they doing at the club that they’re not producing any goalies? They just keep signing goalies. At what point is there going to be an Arsenal goalkeeper that’s going to, not even break through, but I’m talking about being a number three."
Meslier focuses on silverware hunt
Despite the criticism from former players, Meslier has remained vocal about his excitement to be part of Arteta's project as the club looks to defend its Premier League title. Having experienced both promotion and the harsh reality of being frozen out by Daniel Farke at Leeds, the Frenchman is eager to put a difficult final year in Yorkshire behind him. He has already integrated into the squad, making his debut in a pre-season friendly against Girona earlier this month.
The goalkeeper believes the move to the capital represents the pinnacle of English football and is determined to add medals to his trophy cabinet. "I’m extremely happy. It's a great day for me because I have just joined the champions. For me, Arsenal is the biggest club in England. I'm very happy and very proud to join Arsenal. I cannot wait to show the love that I've got for this badge, and I cannot wait to win trophies with this team, because this is a club that needs to lift trophies again and again," Meslier told the club's official website.
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Title race expectations remain high
While the goalkeeping situation has sparked debate, Stack is far more positive about Arsenal's overall chances in the upcoming campaign. The club has been busy in the market, making Bruno Guimaraes their latest high-profile signing while also securing Piero Hincapie and Christos Tzolis. This investment in the first team has convinced Stack that the Gunners are the team to beat as they look to hold off the challenge from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.
"Absolutely, Arsenal will win it," Stack predicted confidently. "I think Arsenal will be buzzing after last year, and think it’s a situation now where it’s basically the monkey off their back.
"They will be going into the season absolutely buzzing, and with the signing of Guimaraes and probably more to come between now and the start of the season, I think they will definitely strengthen.
"I fancy Arsenal to go and win it, but I think that it will be a close-run race with Man City, I think City will be close behind them."
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