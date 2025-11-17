Arsenal icon Thierry Henry pokes fun at Tottenham after visiting new stadium for the first time and makes north London derby prediction

Henry secured Premier League title glory at White Hart Lane in 2004, as Arsenal’s fabled ‘Invincibles’ confirmed their coronation at the home of their fiercest rivals. The Gunners have not been crowned champions since.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to change that in 2025-26, with his team currently sat four points clear at the top of the table. They did drop two immediately prior to the November international break when being held to a 2-2 draw by newly-promoted Sunderland.

Another clash with Tottenham is next on the agenda, with the Gunners preparing to play host to old adversaries on Sunday. Henry will be an interested observer of that contest, and is unsurprisingly backing a home win.

He added to DAZN when asked about the next north London derby and the Gunners’ title ambition: “As a fan I'm going to have to go with Arsenal. I do think we look solid, a bit less against Sunderland the other day, but it's time for us so hopefully it can happen.”

Arsenal have gone unbeaten through their last six derby encounters with Spurs, emerging victorious in five of those contests. You have to turn the clock all the way back to November 2010 - some 15 years ago - to find the last time that they suffered a Premier League defeat to Tottenham at the Emirates. That bodes well for Arteta and the Gunners’ class of 2025 as they attempt to give Henry more to cheer about.