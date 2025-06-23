Arsenal's striker search is going nowhere - the Gunners should halt that hunt and swoop for Chelsea's Noni Madueke before he gets away

The Blues do not consider the England man untouchable, and he would tick a lot of boxes for the Gunners given their need for a versatile attacker

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Heading into the summer transfer window, it felt like the world knew exactly what Arsenal had up their sleeve. Manager Mikel Arteta had alluded to a need and know-how to fix their problems from the 2024-25 season, before laying out how Kai Havertz, injured for the final third of the campaign, needed further support up front.

So how have the Gunners conducted their business so far? Well, they barely have at all. A deal for Martin Zubimendi is in its closing stages despite late interest from Real Madrid, though the north Londoners were confident this one was wrapped up all the way back in mid-January and yet it still isn't official. Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to come in from Chelsea as backup to David Raya, their eighth goalkeeper signing of the Arteta era. The search for a new No.9, though, is still rumbling on despite being in the market for that position for nearly two years.

Amidst all that, Arsenal are also supposedly on the lookout for another winger, but this could perhaps be an area to strengthen with a market opportunity given how expensive most top quality players in that position. Last week, it was reported they are one of several teams keeping tabs on Noni Madueke, who too could be sold by Chelsea. This is the opening the Gunners have been waiting for.