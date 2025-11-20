‘God was speaking to me’ - Arsenal star Eberechi Eze reveals his incredible reaction to receiving first England call-up moments after suffering serious Achilles injury in training

Back in May 2021 and then at Crystal Palace, the attacker was informed that he'd been selected as part of a pool of players to potentially represent England, having shone throughout his debut season at Selhurst Park.
However, Eze didn't receive the message until after a training session in which the 27-year-old suffered a serious Achilles injury that ruled him out of action until November that same year. "It is devastating, particularly for him," Then-Palace boss Roy Hodgson told TNT Sport. "He has had a good season and such a good start to his Premier League career, getting better and better and is such a good guy as well."
That injury meant Eze didn't win his first England cap until 2023, though he has since gone on to become a mainstay in the national team setup, and recently scored in the 2-0 home win over Serbia in World Cup qualifying.